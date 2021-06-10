Fantasia Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter From NICU

Fantasia's baby girl will be home soon!

On Wednesday (June 9), the 36-year-old singer posted the first photo of her 2-week-old daughter, Keziah, and shared with fans that her little one will soon be released from the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).

"Almost Home 🎀🧸💕👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," Fantasia captioned a photo of her holding the newborn, who was swaddled on her chest.

The American Idol alum and her husband Kendall Taylor welcomed Keziah on May 23. The couple revealed days later that the newborn had been in the NICU since her birth.

"Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother," Fantasia shared on Instagram. "When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor💪🏾."