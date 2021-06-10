Fantasia Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter From NICU
By Peyton Blakemore
June 10, 2021
Fantasia's baby girl will be home soon!
On Wednesday (June 9), the 36-year-old singer posted the first photo of her 2-week-old daughter, Keziah, and shared with fans that her little one will soon be released from the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).
"Almost Home 🎀🧸💕👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," Fantasia captioned a photo of her holding the newborn, who was swaddled on her chest.
The American Idol alum and her husband Kendall Taylor welcomed Keziah on May 23. The couple revealed days later that the newborn had been in the NICU since her birth.
"Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother," Fantasia shared on Instagram. "When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor💪🏾."
When Fantasia announced Keziah's arrival on social media, she shared a photo from her maternity photo shoot, which showed her posing in front of a giant elephant as she cradled her belly.
"The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance," she explained in the caption. "Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world."
The proud mom added, "We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!"
Keziah joined Fantasia's two children — daughter, Zion, and son, Dallas, — whom she had from previous relationships, and Kendall's son, Treyshaun.
Photo: Getty Images