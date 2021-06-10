Here's How Much Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul Made On Boxing Exhibition PPV

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTuber Logan Paul are both expected to get major paydays for their recent boxing exhibition.

Showtime is reporting roughly 1 million pay-per-view buys for last Sunday's (June 6) boxing event and a source familiar with the numbers is projecting the fight's media revenue to be at about $50 million, Sportico reports.

The website claims Mayweather is entitled to a guaranteed $10 million plus 50% of pay-per-view, which would roughly be at least $35 million. Paul is reported to have agreed to $250,000 guaranteed and a 10% share of the pay-per-view earnings, which would be at least $5 million.

Per Sportico:

"Multiple reports have said Mayweather was guaranteed $10 million plus 50% of the pay-per-view haul. Paul was reported to have secured $250,000 and 10% of the pay-per-view haul. With those splits and roughly 1 million buys, Mayweather’s payday will be at least $35 million, with Paul’s at least $5 million."

The eight-round boxing match, which was not officially sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission, went the distance on Sunday.

CBS Sports' unofficial scorecard awarded all but one round to Mayweather, who edged Paul, 79-73, in total scoring per round.

Additionally, Showtime's "ShowStats" credited Mayweather for landing 40% of his punches (50% jabs and 39% power) while Paul landed 13% (10% jabs and 15% power).