Lineup Announced For Nashville's Fourth Of July Fireworks Celebration

The lineup for Nashville's "Let Freedom Sing!" Fourth of July celebration has been announced.

Grammy Award-winner and country music superstar Brad Paisley will headline the free event, FOX 17 reports, which will also feature diverse performances from rocker Lilly Hiatt, R&B-funk-jazz group Regi Wooten and Friends, and country rock-southern pop artist Priscilla Block.

"We are proud to bring together this diverse lineup to celebrate Independence Day in a big way," said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "The free event is a thank you to Nashvillians after the year we've had, as well as a way to jumpstart our tourism economy with an influx of visitors. They will find a lot of reasons for an extended visit to Nashville — from an ALABAMA concert at Bridgestone Arena to a Nashville SC match on July 5 and more."

In addition to a musical lineup sure to deliver stellar performances, Nashville is going to dazzle spectators with its biggest fireworks show in city history. Folks around Nashville will see the lights shine high over the city synched with a live performance by the Nashville Symphony.

"More than ever, we want to deliver a world-class concert and fireworks show to commemorate July 4th and give back to our community," said Spyridon. "As well, our visitors have always supported us through challenges, and this is the perfect way to welcome them back and welcome live music back to Music City."

Let Freedom Sing! kicks off at 4 p.m. July 4 at the concert stage on First and Broadway.