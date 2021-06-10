Feedback

Oklahoma Softball Set Single-Season Home Run Record For Division I

By Ginny Reese

June 10, 2021

2021 NCAA Division I Women's Softball Championship - Game 2
Photo: Getty Images

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma's slugger, had a "go-ahead home in the sixth inning," pushing the team to victory over Florida State on Wednesday night, reported ESPN. They'll now go to Game 3 for the Women's College World Series title.

The hit was Alo's 33rd home run of the season. She slammed the ball over the right-center field fence, bringing the Sooners to a 3-2 lead.

Alo said:

"I did know it was out. And I think the last time I circled the bases that quickly was probably my freshman year, my first-ever home run."

That homer gave Oklahoma the Division I single-season record for home runs with 159. That broke the record that was previously set by Hawaii in 2010.

Giselle Juaraz pitched for Oklahoma, giving up two runs in the first inning. She then threw six shutout innings, and allowed just two hits the rest of the way, said ESPN.

Juarez said:

"My hitters came up to me and they were, like, 'We've got you, we have your back. And I think for me, it was all about keeping them in that game. They had my back. They're always going to have my back."

The final game will be played Thursday afternoon.

