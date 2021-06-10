With the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping to mend some fences with the royal family. After all, there's no better way to bring a family together than the arrival of a new baby.

“It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals,” an insider told Us Weekly. “All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace.”

Lilibet, of course, is named after Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry received approval from his grandmother before using her childhood nickname as his daughter's moniker. Shortly after Baby Lili's arrival, Harry and Meghan made sure to video chat with Her Majesty to introduce her to her eleventh great-grandchild.

“The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos,” another source told In Touch. “She has put the drama from the interviews aside and is overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again.

It's unclear when Lilibet will meet her great-grandmother in person, however, there is speculation the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the royal family at the Sandringham Estate for Christmas this year. Harry and Meghan haven't celebrated Christmas with the royals since 2018.

