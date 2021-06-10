Stephen Colbert Joins Board Of Directors Of Iconic Comedy, Improv Hub

Stephen Colbert is taking on a new role on The Second City Board of Directors.

Colbert, who hosts The Late Show on CBS and previously hosted The Colbert Report on Comedy Central, will also chair The Second City’s Artistic Advisory Board, The Second City announced in a press release Thursday (June 10). The advisory board will be announced at a later date.

Here’s the full Board of Directors, according to The Second City:

Stephen Colbert , Host of The Late Show on CBS

, Host of The Late Show on CBS Chris Henchy , Co-Founder of Funny Or Die

, Co-Founder of Funny Or Die Larry Irving , Operating Partner and Chief ESG Advisor at ZMC

, Operating Partner and Chief ESG Advisor at ZMC Brad Jenkins , CEO of Enfranchisement Productions, Senior Advisor of The Asian American Foundation, and Co-Founder of Phenomenal Productions

, CEO of Enfranchisement Productions, Senior Advisor of The Asian American Foundation, and Co-Founder of Phenomenal Productions Laura Kennedy , CEO of Avalon

, CEO of Avalon Chris Licht, Showrunner and Executive Producer of The Late Show

The Second City is known for launching countless big-name comedians and actors, including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Steve Carrell, Keegan-Michael Key, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Chris Farley, Mike Myers, Colbert and many more.

“As a young comedian, The Second City was my artistic home where I learned my chops and had the freedom to fail with my friends. I want to help keep it that way,” Colbert said in the release.

“We could not do better than to have an icon like Stephen helping us in our mission to grow The Second City in a way that honors the art and the brand, as well as provides a platform for a broader pool of talent,” said Parisa Jalili, The Second City Chief Operating Officer. “The Second City name has become synonymous with comedic excellence, and we owe that to the talent, staff, alumni and audiences that form our community.”