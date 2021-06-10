Tempe Home Vandalized After Owner Encourages Neighbors To Get Vaccinated

A Tempe home was vandalized after the homeowners had a message on their garage encouraging others to get vaccinated.

According to Arizona's Family, the owners had written "Love Thy Neighbor, Get Vaccinated" and information on getting the vaccine on their garage door. When they woke up Wednesday morning (June 9), their garage had been spray-painted over with a spiteful message.

Erik Tinker, a neighbor, said, "I was shocked... It is unfortunate when someone defaces a neighborhood like this."

The vandals wrote, "I am a white rocest [racist]. More righteous than you and woke."

Tinker told Arizona's Family, "First thing is they might need to learn to spell. It looks like young kids maybe, unfortunately." He also added, "It is unfortunate. You want to teach your kids right and wrong. Obviously, that is not the way you go about something when you are sending a message."

He said he feels bad for the homeowners and appreciated them encouraging neighbors to get their shots. "It was a great message; it has been up for a while."

The homeowner did not comment on the vandalism done to their garage.

The Tempe Police Department confirmed that a report was filed, and they are investigating the incident.