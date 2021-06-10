Feedback

Tempe Home Vandalized After Owner Encourages Neighbors To Get Vaccinated

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Tempe home was vandalized after the homeowners had a message on their garage encouraging others to get vaccinated.

According to Arizona's Family, the owners had written "Love Thy Neighbor, Get Vaccinated" and information on getting the vaccine on their garage door. When they woke up Wednesday morning (June 9), their garage had been spray-painted over with a spiteful message.

Erik Tinker, a neighbor, said, "I was shocked... It is unfortunate when someone defaces a neighborhood like this."

The vandals wrote, "I am a white rocest [racist]. More righteous than you and woke."

Tinker told Arizona's Family, "First thing is they might need to learn to spell. It looks like young kids maybe, unfortunately." He also added, "It is unfortunate. You want to teach your kids right and wrong. Obviously, that is not the way you go about something when you are sending a message."

He said he feels bad for the homeowners and appreciated them encouraging neighbors to get their shots. "It was a great message; it has been up for a while."

The homeowner did not comment on the vandalism done to their garage.

The Tempe Police Department confirmed that a report was filed, and they are investigating the incident.

Chat About Tempe Home Vandalized After Owner Encourages Neighbors To Get Vaccinated

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.