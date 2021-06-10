Tennessee Man Finds Live, Antique Bazooka Explosive Inside Barn

As Spring comes to an end, ushering in the sunny days and warm weather of Summer, people across the country are cleaning up and tidying their homes. While normally this could lead to the discovery of long-forgotten clothes or nostalgic memories, one man in Tennessee found something much more strange and dangerous.

A man was cleaning up around his parents' property in Crossville on Tuesday (June 8) when he noticed an old, peculiar metallic object in the barn, WKRN reports. This unique find turned out to be a World War II-era M6 Bazooka round, and even more worrisome, the explosive was still live.

The man, whose name was not released, contacted authorities and Crossville Police along with Crossville Fire and Rescue quickly responded to the Vaughn Street property. Crossville Fire Chief Chris South took a photo of the explosive and sent it to the Knox County Sheriff's Office bomb squad.

The Knox bomb squad arrived at the scene, in addition to an FBI Knoxville bomb technician and Kentucky's Fort Campbell Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. They determined the military-grade explosive was live and removed it from the property. It was taken to a remote area of Cumberland County where it was detonated safely.