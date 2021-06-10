Feedback

Tennessee Man Finds Live, Antique Bazooka Explosive Inside Barn

By Sarah Tate

June 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

As Spring comes to an end, ushering in the sunny days and warm weather of Summer, people across the country are cleaning up and tidying their homes. While normally this could lead to the discovery of long-forgotten clothes or nostalgic memories, one man in Tennessee found something much more strange and dangerous.

A man was cleaning up around his parents' property in Crossville on Tuesday (June 8) when he noticed an old, peculiar metallic object in the barn, WKRN reports. This unique find turned out to be a World War II-era M6 Bazooka round, and even more worrisome, the explosive was still live.

The man, whose name was not released, contacted authorities and Crossville Police along with Crossville Fire and Rescue quickly responded to the Vaughn Street property. Crossville Fire Chief Chris South took a photo of the explosive and sent it to the Knox County Sheriff's Office bomb squad.

The Knox bomb squad arrived at the scene, in addition to an FBI Knoxville bomb technician and Kentucky's Fort Campbell Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. They determined the military-grade explosive was live and removed it from the property. It was taken to a remote area of Cumberland County where it was detonated safely.

Chat About Tennessee Man Finds Live, Antique Bazooka Explosive Inside Barn

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.