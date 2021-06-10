This Unique Sandwich Shop Is Taking Oklahoma City By Storm

A new pop-up sandwich shop is taking Oklahoma City by storm, reported KFOR Oklahoma's News 4. The shop, called Sandoitchi, is a traveling concept.

One customer, Shani Kim, said, "They don't have anything like this in Oklahoma so it's really good."

The unique concept is in the Plaza District and has drawn in thousands of customers.

Another customer, Alex Mach, said, "I kind of got one of everything."

The shop sells different kinds of Japanese sandwiches, which are known as 'sandos.'

The menu consists of fruit, chicken, pork, and egg salad.

Operations manager, Keith Train, said, "It really came out of necessity, how do we crank out a bunch of food and make sure we’re getting it to people in a consistent manner?"

And boy are they selling out fast...

The shop in Oklahoma City only took mere minutes to completely sell out. Mach said, "Everything sold out pretty quick, but we were lucky enough to get two of each for the four of us."

The shop's famous $75 wagyu and black truffle sandwich sold out in only 30 seconds!

Customers can pre-order online. Train said, "We suggest everyone set their own alarm and that way they have a reminder, when our site goes live."

All pre-orders go lice Sunday night at 5 p.m. Click here to order.