VIDEO: Nude Man Enters Michigan Woman's Home At Night, Cornered By Dogs

A Michigan woman woke up to her dogs barking and an intruder sitting in her home.

According to WOOD TV8, Angela Schreuder woke up Sunday (June 6) morning around 2 a.m. to her dogs barking. "When I jumped up, I could see the silhouette of someone sitting. All my lights were off... And he had his hands up over his head, and I flipped on the light, and that’s when I realized that he was fully nude," Schreuder said.

Her two dogs cornered the man, and Schreuder yelled to her dad, who lives downstairs, to call the police.

She asked the man why he was in her home but wasn't receiving a reason.

"My fear turned to anger, and I was screaming at him like, what are you doing in my house? I wanted a response, and he was just sitting there naked. He didn't give me a response. I threw shorts at him to put on as I was waiting for the police to come get him out of my house," Schreuder told WOOD TV8 during an interview.