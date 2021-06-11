Feedback

American Airlines Announces New Direct Flight For Oklahoma City

By Ginny Reese

June 11, 2021

American Airlines planes finishing up for take-off at gate
Photo: Getty Images

Oklahoma residents will soon be able to take a direct flight to Austin, Texas later this year, reported KOCO.

American Airlines announced the new nonstop flights on Thursday.

The flights will be from Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport, and they will fly into Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin. They will begin on October 7th.

American Airlines nonstop destinations from Oklahoma City's airport will include services to:

  • Dallas/Ft. Worth
  • Austin
  • Chicago
  • Charlotte
  • New York LaGuardia
  • Los Angeles
  • Phoenix
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National

With the new additions, the new average number of daily departures by American Airlines at Will Rogers World Airport will be 21 per day.

The Austin service will operate once daily, using the Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft.

The flights will depart Austin at 4:20 p.m. and arrive in Oklahoma City at 5:51 p.m. The service will then depart Oklahoma City at 6:30 p.m. and arrive in Austin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the flights go on sale on Monday, June 14th.

Click here to book tickets.

