Southwest Begins Nonstop Flight To Major Vacay Destination From Las Vegas

Beginning this summer, Las Vegas residents can take a nonstop flight to a major travel destination.

8 News Now reported that Southwest Airlines is starting nonstop flights from Las Vegas to different locations in Hawaii.

The flights will start at the beginning of next month.

There will be two flights per day between Vegas and Honolulu beginning June 6th.

Starting June 27th, there will be two flights per day between Maui and Las Vegas.

Starting September 7th, there will be one flight per day between Vegas and the Island of Hawaii, and one flight per day, four days a week, between Vegas and Kauai beginning September 8th.

A direct ticket between Vegas and paradise will cost only $159.

Southwest's Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Watterson said in a statement:

"We believe Southwest offers an economy product to Hawaii, which Customers will find comfortable and seating with ample legroom for all, free onboard entertainment for all, flexible policies for all, and our multi-award winning warmth of Hospitality seamlessly aligns with the Aloha Spirit."

