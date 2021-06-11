Feedback

Barbie Pop-Up Truck Making Appearance In Las Vegas Valley This Weekend

By Ginny Reese

June 11, 2021

Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour Launch
Photo: Getty Images North America

Barbie fans are in for a treat! You'll soon be able to be a Barbie girl in a retro Barbie world.

The hot pink Barbie Pop-up Truck is making two stops in Las Vegas later this month, reported FOX 5 KVVU-TV.

A news release stated that the truck will make an appearance in Downtown Summerlin on June 12th. It will be there from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

It will make another appearance at the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson on June 26th. It will be there from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The pop-up experience will sell Barbie-themes, retro apparel and accessories, like denim jackets, caps, t-shirts, and fanny packs, the news release stated. There will also be a collectible Barbie Polaroid camera that will only be available in limited quantities.

The Barbie truck will make its appearance as a part of the Barbie Totally Throwback Tour, which is celebrating the brand's 60-year heritage.

The truck was launched by Barbie's parent company, Mattel, back in 2019. The truck's first appearance was in Kansas City, Missouri.

Photo: Getty Images

