Chris Young Announces New Album 'Famous Friends,' Out This Summer

Chris Young is coming back this year with a new album!

The country musician has announced his long-awaited eighth studio album, Famous Friends, which is set to release on August 6. The LP will be Young's first to come in four years since 2017's Losing Sleep.

"We've been teasing everybody for years. I'm really, really excited to have this album out there for everybody and to be able to announce it," the 35-year-old told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview this week.

"It's been so long that I've been talking about all the stuff that I did in the past year-and-a-half, and I think people at one point thought I was just messing with them a little bit," the "Raised on Country" musician continued. "They were like, 'Do you actually have an album coming out?' But it's so exciting to have this information out there."

Speaking to the inspiration for the album's title, Young said it was named after his duet with fellow country crooner Kane Brown.

"This song has really made a name for itself with how much people love it," Young told PEOPLE of the song. "Going into the album launch right here in the heat of the summer with a song that's becoming one of the songs of the summer, it made a lot of sense to call this Famous Friends."

(ICYMI: Young and Brown closed out the 2021 CMT Music Awards with a live performance of their collaboration.)

In addition to the title track, Famous Friends will also include previously-released singles "Drowning," "Raised on Country," and the Lauren Alaina-assisted "Town Ain't Big Enough."