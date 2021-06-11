Feedback

Georgia's 'Crawling Burglar' Attempted To Outsmart Surveillance Cameras

By Kelly Fisher

June 11, 2021

Police sirens in operation. Blue and red flash lights of emergency car in action. Police crew with the siren lights on emergency alert.
Photo: Getty Images

Police arrested a creepy crawler accused of smuggling cash, liquor and more by slithering across the floor of the stores he broke into.

He did it in an attempt to outsmart the motion detectors.

That’s according to the Associated Press, noting that law enforcement officers have given him the moniker “the crawling burglar,” though he was identified as Aron Jermaine Major.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Major was linked to more than a dozen crimes in the area.

“We’ve been here five years and we’ve never had anything like this,” Robert Taylor, manager of Guston’s Grille and Tap near Acworth, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His business fell victim to the “crawling burglar” in February, along with other businesses.

Officials say Major typically wore the same clothing during each of the break-ins. He also allegedly removed "glass panes," crawled into businesses and slithered his way toward the cash registers.

Major's crimes spanned months, beginning in September. Police identified Major in surveillance footage, and caught him during a traffic stop, according to the Associated Press.

Cobb County booking information shows Major, 47, of Atlanta, was booked in the local jail around 7:17 p.m. on June 1. He was arrested around 6 p.m. that day in Marietta, information shows.

