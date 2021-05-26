1 Georgia City Is Among The Most Dangerous In The U.S.

Georgia is home to one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S.

NeighborhoodScout revealed the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The data hub examined cities with at least 25,000 residents, and based on the number of violent crimes — including murder, aggravated assault and others — per 1,000 residents, the report states.

Research showed that Detroit, Michigan, remained in the No. 1 spot on the list, hanging onto its title as the most violent city in America for the second year in a row. Some “newcomers” to the Top 100 include Spartanburg, SC, and Dallas, TX.

Several areas of Georgia have experienced surges in crime, including Atlanta (though it didn’t make the Top 100 ranking).

One city from the Peach State made the list: Albany.

Albany ranks No. 44 on the list, according to NeighborhoodScout.

NeighborhoodScout also shows that Albany has a violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents) of 10.9, and a 1 in 91 chance of being a victim.

These are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.:

Detroit, MI St. Louis, MO Memphis, TN Baltimore, MD Monroe, LA Danville, IL Wilmington, DE Alexandria, LA Camden, NJ Scranton, PA

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images