Hear Kylie Minogue's Enchanting Cover Of Lady Gaga's 'Marry The Night'

Get ready to dance, Lovers and Little Monsters!

Kylie Minogue brought the disco to one of Lady Gaga’s timeless tracks from Born This Way. Friday (June 11) marked the release of yet another reimagined track from Gaga’s upcoming 10-year anniversary release, Born This Way Reimagined. This time, one pop queen pays homage to another as Kylie takes on Gaga’s nightclub anthem “Marry the Night.”

While remaining true to the song’s haunting organ arrangements, Kylie's rendition of the 2011 track gives the song a dose of disco with fun, ‘70s-era beats to give the jam an even more dance-worthy rhythm.

“I'm gonna marry the night / I'm not gonna cry anymore / I'm gonna marry the night / Leave nothing on these streets to explore,” Kylie soars on the record’s infectious chorus.

“Surprise! My version of @ladygaga 's Marry The Night is out now! 💜🌙” Kylie tweeted of the song’s release. “Join me in celebrating the tenth anniversary of Born This Way. Time to dance #LOVERS!”

As previously reported, Born This Way Reimagined features "six reimaginings of the album's songs by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.” The special release drops on June 18.

Kylie’s “Marry the Night” cover is the latest take from the album following Big Freedia’s “Judas” cover and Orville Peck’s country-inspired “Born This Way.”