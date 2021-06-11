Jordan Clarkson Helped Restore Vandalized Salt Lake City Food Truck

The Filipino food truck, called Yum Yum Food Truck, in Layton, a suburb of Salt Lake City, was vandalized with racist graffiti, and one local athlete helped the business clean up the mess, reported Yahoo! News.

Jordan Clarkson came to the rescue and jumped into action. Clarkson is a Filipino American player on the Utah Jazz.

He tweeted on Monday:

"It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake's @yumyumasian food truck was recently vandalized- I know the pain hateful language and racism causes. With help from @identitygraphix we'll be able to restore the truck and hopefully lift Ben and his family's spirit!! #StopAsianHate"