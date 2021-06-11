Feedback

Jordan Clarkson Helped Restore Vandalized Salt Lake City Food Truck

By Ginny Reese

June 11, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz - Game Five
Photo: Getty Images

The Filipino food truck, called Yum Yum Food Truck, in Layton, a suburb of Salt Lake City, was vandalized with racist graffiti, and one local athlete helped the business clean up the mess, reported Yahoo! News.

Jordan Clarkson came to the rescue and jumped into action. Clarkson is a Filipino American player on the Utah Jazz.

He tweeted on Monday:

"It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake's @yumyumasian food truck was recently vandalized- I know the pain hateful language and racism causes. With help from @identitygraphix we'll be able to restore the truck and hopefully lift Ben and his family's spirit!! #StopAsianHate"

Yum Yum Food Truck responded to Clarkson's kindness on social media. They wrote on Instagram:

"I really can't describe how much this means to us right now. I am overwhelmed that in the midst of playoffs Jordan Clarkson took time to support our food truck and is having the wrap done on our truck. Having our truck be wrapped by him means so much to us and we will wear it with pride."

