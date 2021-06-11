Migos Drop 'Culture III' Feat. Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More

Over four years after the release of their sophomore album Culture, Migos has finally released the third and final installment of their Culture series, Culture III.

The long-awaited album arrived on Friday (June 11) with features from Drake, Cardi B, Future, Young Boy Never Broke Again, Polo G, and Justin Bieber, as well as posthumous appearances from Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD. Culture III also includes the trio's latest single “Straightenin."

Migos released the first installment of their Culture series in January 2017. The No. 1 album included hit singles, "Bad and Boujee," "T-Shirt," and "Slippery" (with Gucci Mane). The group followed up with the 2018 release of Culture II, which also went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.