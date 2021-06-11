Oklahoma Prisoners Will Soon Be Getting Tablets To Use On Prison Property

Oklahoma prison inmates will soon be getting tablets to use on prison property, reported KFOR Oklahoma's News 4.

The tablets are part of a new program and partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and the communications company Securus Technologies.

The tablets are free to the state. They are being provided by Securus Technologies.

According to officials, the tablets will provide learning opportunities, and it will give them the chance to go "paperless."

Justin Wolf, Chief Administrator of Communications with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said, "This is just going to be a positive for everybody in the state of Oklahoma."

The program is being rolled out this week, making the tablets immediately available for prison inmates to use in their cell and anywhere else on the prison property.

Wolf said, "We're really excited about this program. It's going to provide a lot of services to our inmates."

These are specially-built tables, too. Wolf said that the tablets are programmed specifically for prisons. He said, "These are built in with multiple countermeasures to prevent tampering. We’re not grabbing tablets off the shelf at Best Buy."

There are also features that the inmates can purchase. "There’s also premium content that’s available, entertainment content and things like that, that inmates can purchase," Wolf said.