Police Release Body Cam Video Of Crash Caused By Cicada In Ohio
By Kelly Fisher
June 11, 2021
Cincinnati police have released body cam video showing the aftermath of a car crash caused by a cicada — and the man behind the wheel is speaking out.
The crash into a utility pole happened on Riverside Drive on Monday (June 7).
The Cincinnati Police Department released the video on Thursday (June 10).
“The story of a #cicada that caused a driver to crash on Riverside Dr. earlier in the week has been all the buzz,” the Cincinnati Police Department said on Twitter. “As the kids like to say, ‘Video, or it didn't happen…’ well here it is:”
The department added, of course, that the driver is OK and “has been a great sport about the whole thing.”
#Crash single car into a pole at 2600 Riverside Drive. Caused by a cicada that flew in through an open window striking the driver in the face. #nothinggoodhappenswithcicadas #cicadas2021 pic.twitter.com/0WWUM8y5Ye— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 7, 2021
The driver is Vincent Bingham, 20.
Bingham recently spoke out about the unusual accident with Fox 19 Now, telling the station that he “was alright with them before I wrecked… I wrecked my car, and I just want them to go away.”
He explained that he had his windows down because he didn’t have AC — that’s when an unwanted passenger came in.
Bingham can be heard on the body cam video explaining to the officer that a “cicada flew in and smacked me right in the face.”
The driver of the vehicle behind Bingham’s told the officer that nothing was out of the ordinary before Bingham crashed.
The officer confirmed that he observed a cicada in the car following the crash.
Watch the video here:
