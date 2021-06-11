Police Release Body Cam Video Of Crash Caused By Cicada In Ohio

Cincinnati police have released body cam video showing the aftermath of a car crash caused by a cicada — and the man behind the wheel is speaking out.

The crash into a utility pole happened on Riverside Drive on Monday (June 7).

The Cincinnati Police Department released the video on Thursday (June 10).

“The story of a #cicada that caused a driver to crash on Riverside Dr. earlier in the week has been all the buzz,” the Cincinnati Police Department said on Twitter. “As the kids like to say, ‘Video, or it didn't happen…’ well here it is:”

The department added, of course, that the driver is OK and “has been a great sport about the whole thing.”