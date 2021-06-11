Feedback

These 2 Wisconsin Cities Are The Best For 'Staycations' This Summer

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Traveling can be hard to plan right now, but a report made by WalletHub shows that you don't have to travel out of the state if you live in Wisconsin.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best cities to visit for a staycation. Instead of planning an elaborate or expensive trip across the United States, you can have a nice relaxing vacation that is just a short drive away from home.

The report compared 182 cities across the U.S. and looked at 46 "key metrics" to find the best staycations. WalletHub's data reviewed factors like activities, food and beverage costs, relaxation, and more.

The two Wisconsin cities that made WalletHub's 2021's Best Cities For Staycations list:

  • No. 17: Madison
  • No. 50: Milwaukee

According to Wallethub, here are the top 25 cities for staycations:

  1. Honolulu, HI
  2. Orlando, FL
  3. San Francisco, CA
  4. Charleston, SC
  5. Las Vegas, NV
  6. Portland, ME
  7. Chicago, IL
  8. Seattle, WA
  9. San Diego, CA
  10. Cincinnati, OH
  11. Salt Lake City, UT
  12. New Orleans, UT
  13. Portland, OR
  14. Tucson, AZ
  15. Los Angeles, CA
  16. New York, NY
  17. Madison, WI
  18. Atlanta, GA
  19. Austin, TX
  20. Minneapolis, MN
  21. Washington, DC
  22. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  23. Burlington, VT
  24. Tampa, FL
  25. Pittsburgh, PA

To see WalletHub's complete list, click here.

