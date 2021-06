8 Wisconsin Lake Towns Among The Best To Live In The U.S.

Stacker reviewed data from 2020 to determine the best U.S. lake towns to live in. There were six areas evaluated of each town: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, safety, and weather.

The report had 46 towns across the U.S. that were listed. The state with the most towns on the list was Wisconsin, with 8 named some of the best lake towns to live in.

The eight towns in Wisconsin that landed a spot on the list were:

No. 10: Pewaukee Affordability rank: #16 Economy rank: #4 Education and health rank: #9 Quality of life rank: #16 Safety rank: #22 Weather rank: #32

No. 11: Brookfield Affordability rank: #14 Economy rank: #9 Education and health rank: #8 Quality of life rank: #13 Safety rank: #18 Weather rank: #22

No. 19: Mequon Affordability rank: #12 Economy rank: #20 Education and health rank: #3 Quality of life rank: #35 Safety rank: #14 Weather rank: #18

No. 23: Stoughton Affordability rank: #40 Economy rank: #14 Education and health rank: #23 Quality of life rank: #33 Safety rank: #3 Weather rank: #19

No. 28: Kenosha Affordability rank: #35 Economy rank: #29 Education and health rank: #37 Quality of life rank: #20 Safety rank: #23 Weather rank: #27

No. 29: Shorewood Affordability rank: #42 Economy rank: #25 Education and health rank: #16 Quality of life rank: #28 Safety rank: #7 Weather rank: #45

No. 30: Oak Creek Affordability rank: #37 Economy rank: #10 Education and health rank: #25 Quality of life rank: #42 Safety rank: #21 Weather rank: #42

No. 36: Racin Affordability rank: #44 Economy rank: #33 Education and health rank: #41 Quality of life rank: #23 Safety rank: #33 Weather rank: #21



Here are the 10 best lake towns to live in:

Traverse City, Michigan Folsom, California Redmond, Washington Holland, Michigan Cornelius, North Carolina Kirkland, Washington Mercer Island, Washington Rocky River, Ohio Davidson, North Carolina Pewaukee, Wisconsin

To view the full list, click here.

Photo: Getty Images