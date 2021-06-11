VIDEO: Man Arrested For Pointing Laser At Michigan State Police Helicopter

A 34-year-old Detroit man was arrested after pointing a laser multiple times at a police helicopter on Wednesday (June 9).

According to FOX 2, Trooper Two was performing a patrol flight while assisting a local police department when the suspect started shining a green laser at the pilot and the tactical flight officer.

The suspect was caught on camera and can be seen pointing the laser from an apartment complex off Fenton and Grand River.

The Michigan State Police Department tweeted a video of the incident from the helicopter. In the tweet, they wrote, "This is a video from Trooper Two assisting a local police department. During their patrol a suspect began shining a laser at the pilot and tactical flight officer. There are some sound gaps for the address and radio traffic."