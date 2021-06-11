Feedback

VIDEO: Man Arrested For Pointing Laser At Michigan State Police Helicopter

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 11, 2021

A 34-year-old Detroit man was arrested after pointing a laser multiple times at a police helicopter on Wednesday (June 9).

According to FOX 2, Trooper Two was performing a patrol flight while assisting a local police department when the suspect started shining a green laser at the pilot and the tactical flight officer.

The suspect was caught on camera and can be seen pointing the laser from an apartment complex off Fenton and Grand River.

The Michigan State Police Department tweeted a video of the incident from the helicopter. In the tweet, they wrote, "This is a video from Trooper Two assisting a local police department. During their patrol a suspect began shining a laser at the pilot and tactical flight officer. There are some sound gaps for the address and radio traffic."

In a later tweet made by MSP, they said, "Trooper Two was able to pin down the location, and Special Investigation Section detectives were able to get a warrant for the residence."

The man was arrested for "directing energy from directed energy device at an aircraft, and the laser was recovered."

Police say the incident is pending further investigation, and a prosecutor review is needed to determine the charges.

