Someone Was Pointing Lasers At Planes Near Las Vegas Airport

By Ginny Reese

June 7, 2021

McCarran International Airport had a scare this weekend as someone was pointing lasers at incoming airplanes as they got near the runway.

KTNV reported that crews on three different flights all reported lasers being pointed at them.

All of the flights that reported the incident landed safely.

McCarran spokeswoman Melissa DeFrank said, “One was a regional jet and the other two were commercial airlines.”

Each of the flights’ crews reported the incident to the McCarran air traffic control tower, who then reported it to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Federal Aviation Administration takes this kind of offense very seriously. According to the agency, pointing lasers at planes is a “serious threat to aviation safety” and can result invasive fines.

The FAA said:

“The light from a high-powered laser beam can temporarily blind a pilot flying an aircraft with hundreds of passengers. The agency takes enforcement action against people who violate Federal Aviation Regulations by shining lasers at aircraft and can impose civil penalties of up to $11,000 per violation. The FAA has imposed civil penalties up to $30,800 against people for multiple laser incidents. To minimize risk, pilots and crewmembers should report laser incidents as soon as possible.”

The last time this kind of incident happened at McCarran was in 2012, where Las Vegas man Michael Viera-Crespo received eight months in prison for the act, reported the Las Vegas-Review Journal.

