Feedback

VIDEO: Undercover Drug Deal Ends In Pursuit And A Michigan Officer Injured

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

An undercover drug deal between Wyandotte officers and a man ended in an officer injured and a police pursuit on Wednesday afternoon (June 9).

According to WXYZ, the man sold crack cocaine to the undercover officers. After the man realized what was going on, the situation escalated.

"One officer approached the driver side, the man immediately put the car in reverse and slammed into one of our patrol vehicles," said Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton.

Hamilton says the man drove off with a police officer trapped in between the driver's-side door and the vehicle. "He takes off with this officer attached to the car, injures him severely he could've killed him. Finally, the officer was launched, and his body went 25 feet and landed on the pavement."

After the officer was thrown from the vehicle, and the driver sped off, beginning a short police pursuit, WXYZ reported.

The driver hit another car and rolled his own vehicle onto someone's front lawn. He was able to get out from the damaged car and took off on foot, but the pursuit ended about a block away.

Police say it is a miracle no one got hurt in the rollover crash. They also told WXYZ that this is not the man's first attempt to flee the police.

The officer that was injured is expected to make a full recovery.

Chat About VIDEO: Undercover Drug Deal Ends In Pursuit And A Michigan Officer Injured

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.