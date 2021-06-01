Wisconsin Police Pursuit Ends With Cattle Blocking The Suspects Vehicle

Police had some help from an unexpected group during a police pursuit early Tuesday (June 1) morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Barron County Sheriff's Department, deputies helped Barron police during a 13-mile pursuit between Barron and Cumberland.

The chase ended abruptly when the suspect headed for a farm and was blocked by a large group of cattle.

The Facebook post thanked the cattle for their heroism during the pursuit. "We would be remiss if we didn’t thank the Barron County Bovine Unit for jumping into the fray when the vehicle came into their patrol area."

The Sheriff's office had some fun with the post since it ended on a good note saying, "That little Cavalier that could during the chase ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade. Job well done tonight crew."