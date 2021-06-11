WATCH: Golden Retriever Carries Woodchuck In Mass. Lake To Shore

A heroic dog was captured in a video helping a hitchhiking woodchuck in a Massachusetts lake return to shore earlier this week.

Lauren Russell shared a video with WCVB of her 2-year-old golden retriever, Wally, swimming in Hickory Hills Lake and spotting a woodchuck, who jumped on the dog's back and rode back to shore on Monday (June 7).

"He was about 100 meters out and a woodchuck I think just crawled right up on his back and he swam back to shore with him," Russell said. "We were flabbergasted. It was unbelievable. We couldn't believe what we were seeing."

Wally doggie paddled back to shore without being phased by the unfamiliar passenger riding on his back.