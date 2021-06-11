Your Dentist Can Tell If You Are Pregnant Just By Looking In Your Mouth

By looking in your mouth, your dentist can tell if you have cavities, gum disease or a build-up of plaque, but it turns out they can also see if you are pregnant. While there are many symptoms a woman might exhibit if she's expecting, apparently, there's also a telltale sign in her mouth that a dentist can easily spot.

It's a claim that a fourth year dental student named Sukhmani made on TikTok. In her video she explains that 30 to 50 percent of pregnant patients have pregnancy gingivitis, a condition that causes the gums to become inflamed, tender and prone to bleeding.