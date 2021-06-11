Feedback

Your Dentist Can Tell If You Are Pregnant Just By Looking In Your Mouth

By Dave Basner

June 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

By looking in your mouth, your dentist can tell if you have cavities, gum disease or a build-up of plaque, but it turns out they can also see if you are pregnant. While there are many symptoms a woman might exhibit if she's expecting, apparently, there's also a telltale sign in her mouth that a dentist can easily spot.

It's a claim that a fourth year dental student named Sukhmani made on TikTok. In her video she explains that 30 to 50 percent of pregnant patients have pregnancy gingivitis, a condition that causes the gums to become inflamed, tender and prone to bleeding.

In other videos on her TikTok page, Sukhmani describes more things your dentist can tell about you just from the inside of your mouth, like if you have a sinus infection. She states that many people go to their dentist thinking they need a root canal due to pain they are having, but that pain is actually from a sinus infection. She suggested that anyone in that situation bend over and see if the pain increases. If it does, you need a doctor and not a dentist.

You can see more videos from Sukhmani here, or watch her full YouTube vid on pregnancy and oral hygiene here.

Chat About Your Dentist Can Tell If You Are Pregnant Just By Looking In Your Mouth

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.