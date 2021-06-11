YUNGBLUD Confirms Relationship With Jesse Jo Stark On Instagram

YUNGBLUD and Jesse Jo Stark are Instagram official! On Friday (June 11), the rocker shared a series of photos of himself and the singer-songwriter/fashion icon and captioned the carousel "luv of ma fookin lyf ... 🖤☠️🖤"

Though this was the first time the 23-year-old shared a post about his girlfriend on his timeline, he celebrated her 30th birthday in April with a sweet message on his story. "yer heart is bigger than anyone I've ever met," he wrote at the time, before adding, "you never fail [to] make me happy every f***in day. no matter how far apart we usually are."

It's not clear how long the two have been together; however, Stark (who happens to be Cher's goddaughter) starred in YUNGBLUD's "Strawberry Lipstick" video last July.

See the post below.