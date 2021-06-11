Feedback

YUNGBLUD Confirms Relationship With Jesse Jo Stark On Instagram

By Katrina Nattress

June 12, 2021

YUNGBLUD and Jesse Jo Stark are Instagram official! On Friday (June 11), the rocker shared a series of photos of himself and the singer-songwriter/fashion icon and captioned the carousel "luv of ma fookin lyf ... 🖤☠️🖤"

Though this was the first time the 23-year-old shared a post about his girlfriend on his timeline, he celebrated her 30th birthday in April with a sweet message on his story. "yer heart is bigger than anyone I've ever met," he wrote at the time, before adding, "you never fail [to] make me happy every f***in day. no matter how far apart we usually are."

It's not clear how long the two have been together; however, Stark (who happens to be Cher's goddaughter) starred in YUNGBLUD's "Strawberry Lipstick" video last July.

Last year, YUNGBLUD chatted with People about "Love Song" off his sophomore album Weird!.

"I never write love songs, man. I grew up in quite a violent home. My parents used to fight a lot and sometimes physically. And I was always loved by them, they always loved us but they used to fight each other. And I was like, 'If that's love, I don't want any f***ing part of it,'" he said at the time before referring to a relationship (presumably with ex, Halsey). "But then I met someone who completely changed my world inside out and upside down and made me go, 'Oh my God, this is what it feels like to be loved. This is insane.'"

"And that didn't end well, and I got my f***ing heart broken, but f***, it felt good," he added. "No one's going to prepare you for love. No one's going to prepare you for heartbreak. But I want that song to be there for people when they f***ing fall in love."

