Gwen Stefani Shares Bridal Shower Pics Ahead Of Wedding To Blake Shelton
By Regina Star
June 12, 2021
She’s getting married!
Gwen Stefani was sipping wine and feeling fine at her bridal shower this week ahead of her upcoming marriage to fiance Blake Shelton. The “Cool” musician, wearing a multi-colored top and jean bottoms, took to Instagram with a series of behind-the-scenes photos of her enjoying the company of her family and loved ones, who “kidnapped” the pop star for a fun-filled celebration.
“I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate … I’m getting married!” Stefani, 51, captioned an Instagram Story.
In another photo, the “Hollaback Girl” superstar can be seen taking a swig of white wine while holding onto a gorgeously wrapped wedding present. “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED,” Stefani captioned the photo before following with pictures of blooming flower arrangements and another showing her holding a card for “the bride to be.”
Inside the card itself was “something old” — her parents’ wedding day program from 1966 — and “something new,” the wrapped wedding gift Stefani had been holding in the previous photo. (She didn’t reveal the contents of what the gift was.)
“Wishing you all the happiness your heart can hold … Today. Tomorrow. Always. … We love you so very much!” reads the note, which was signed by “Mom, Jill, Jen, Stella, Madeline and Alison.”
Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement in October 2020. Earlier this year, the country crooner teased that they intend to wed “hopefully this summer.”
According to reports, it’s believed the lovebirds will tie the knot at Shelton’s 1300-acre Ten Point Ranch in Oklahoma. Per Us Weekly insiders, it was apparently Shelton’s “idea to build [a] chapel on the ranch” and to hire a “small team of local carpenters to build a beautiful altar” for their “very special ceremony.”
See more photos below: