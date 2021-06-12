Gwen Stefani Shares Bridal Shower Pics Ahead Of Wedding To Blake Shelton

She’s getting married!

Gwen Stefani was sipping wine and feeling fine at her bridal shower this week ahead of her upcoming marriage to fiance Blake Shelton. The “Cool” musician, wearing a multi-colored top and jean bottoms, took to Instagram with a series of behind-the-scenes photos of her enjoying the company of her family and loved ones, who “kidnapped” the pop star for a fun-filled celebration.

“I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate … I’m getting married!” Stefani, 51, captioned an Instagram Story.

In another photo, the “Hollaback Girl” superstar can be seen taking a swig of white wine while holding onto a gorgeously wrapped wedding present. “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED,” Stefani captioned the photo before following with pictures of blooming flower arrangements and another showing her holding a card for “the bride to be.”