Blake Shelton Hints That He’s Looking Forward To Retiring Soon
By Eliot Hill
March 31, 2021
Blake Shelton appeared as the surprise co-host on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday (March 31).
During the interview, Hoda asked the country music titan if he ever pictures himself "living a simpler life when you look way, way down the road" with his finacée, Gwen Stefani.
While he's only 44 years old, Shelton was candid and revealed he hopes that his time to retire isn't too far off in the future and that he's looking forward to when that day comes.
“Well, I hope that's not too far down the road, 10 years sounds like way too long to me. I'd like to see that sooner than later.” he laughed. “We both, pretty much, [have] taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing.”
He continued: “[I've] been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things but hopefully at some point we get a chance to live some life and I think we're both ready for that honestly.”
The one and only @blakeshelton joins @hodakotb as a surprise co-host while Jenna enjoys some time off. He talks about Ariana Grande joining #TheVoice next season, his upcoming album and more! pic.twitter.com/vjCRDsuu8A— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) March 31, 2021
He also mentioned that he "absolutely" likes life out of the spotlight. “The older I get, the more I kind of feel like I'm starting to turn into a little bit of a hermit,” he said.
But don't fret too much. Shelton just announced his 12th studio album, Body Language, set for release on May 21!
Later in the interview, Shelton also discussed his upcoming nuptials with Stefani saying the wedding will take place "hopefully this summer" and he truly doesn't know who will have the honor of singing at the wedding.
Photo: Getty Images