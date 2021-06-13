Britney Spears Shows Off 'Favorite' Tattoo That Fans 'Never See'

Britney Spears gave fans a glimpse at one of her “favorite” tattoos that we rarely see.

A few days ago, the “Break the Ice” musician took to Instagram with a racy photo of her looking pretty in her hot pink swimsuit. In the picture, Spears shows off the beloved, barely visible ink work she had done on the back of her neck as well as the symbol's significant meaning.

"Hot pink makes my tan pop 🌸👙🌸!!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram with a photo of her flaunting her ink. "Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It's Hebrew, it's a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it 😉😉😉 !!!!!”

According to The Church of Jesus Christ in Christian Fellowship, “Mem Hei Shin is a meditation for healing. This can be personal or for others. It may be used for illnesses, physical, mental, or spiritual. It can also help with healing between relationships friends, family members, or coworkers. It can also help heal mundane woes, such as employments or financial troubles.”