Ed Sheeran Recalls Writing 'The A Team' On Song's 10-Year Anniversary

As everyone knows, 2011 was an epoch dominated by three phenomenons: hipsters, messenger bags, and the obligatory folk song. Not only was “The A Team” an insanely catchy sing-along, it became the millennial anthem to cry to and served as the sappy soundtrack for Tumblr users around the world.

Although the track didn’t reach the same popularity in the United States (nearly cracking the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 16), it did become a top 10 hit overseas in the U.K., Japan, New Zealand, Ireland, and Germany. Even better, it garnered Sheeran his first Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.

Now a household name, Sheeran has come a long way — and with several Grammy wins under his belt — since his humble beginnings.

After a years-long hiatus, the pop star announced his long-awaited comeback to music with his forthcoming single “Bad Habits,” which is set to release later this month.