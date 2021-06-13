Ed Sheeran Recalls Writing 'The A Team' On Song's 10-Year Anniversary
By Paris Close
June 13, 2021
Can you believe Ed Sheeran’s breakout single “The A Team” turned 10 this month?!
Neither can he, and on Sunday (June 13), he penned a sweet tribute marking the song’s 10-year anniversary this weekend. (The song officially released in the U.K. on June 10, 2011.)
“It’s the 10th anniversary of The A Team's official release this weekend. I wrote The A Team back in 2009 when I was 18 years old. It was the song that led me to my first record deal, and eventually became my first single and broke me globally,” the 28-year-old captioned a video of clip from one of his acoustic performances of the song. “Looking back, it’s mental how a song I wrote at a student bedsit in Guildford in my teens has travelled so far around the world and made all of my dreams come true, and then some x.”
As everyone knows, 2011 was an epoch dominated by three phenomenons: hipsters, messenger bags, and the obligatory folk song. Not only was “The A Team” an insanely catchy sing-along, it became the millennial anthem to cry to and served as the sappy soundtrack for Tumblr users around the world.
Although the track didn’t reach the same popularity in the United States (nearly cracking the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 16), it did become a top 10 hit overseas in the U.K., Japan, New Zealand, Ireland, and Germany. Even better, it garnered Sheeran his first Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.
Now a household name, Sheeran has come a long way — and with several Grammy wins under his belt — since his humble beginnings.
After a years-long hiatus, the pop star announced his long-awaited comeback to music with his forthcoming single “Bad Habits,” which is set to release later this month.