Back in April, The Lumineers paired bad news (they decided to push their tour to 2022) with good news (they're working on a new album that they plan to tour on in 2022), and though they've yet to detail the new collection of songs frontman Wesley Schultz recently took to Instagram to share a teary-eyed photo and emotional message about the project.

"Feeling grateful to make songs with my musical brother @jeremiahfraites for a 4th @thelumineers album," he wrote. "I took this photo on the drive to studio, listening back to a mix of a new song and it brought me to tears. In one way I felt like an a**hole for doing so in this era where you often ask IS-NOTHING-PRIVATE/SACRED.. but also wanting to remember that we are some of the lucky ones, to help channel things that bring true emotion out of us. Music truly is medicine and I feel lucky to serve the Tower of Song."

"Not entirely sure the exact release date yet but we can’t wait to share these songs when the album is done and will keep y’all posted as soon as we know🙏❤️" he added. The new album will follow 2019's III.

See Schultz' vulnerable post below.