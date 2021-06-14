Feedback

2021 Made In America Festival: Justin Bieber, Lil Baby & More

By James Dinh

June 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

JAY-Z and Roc Nation's curated Made in America Festival has recruited Justin Bieber and Lil Baby to headline the 10th annual affair.

On Monday (June 14), the folks behind the two-day event announced the lineup for the Labor Day weekend affair and it includes the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and more. Additional performers for the weekend are set to be announced at a later date. The festival, which will take place September 4-5 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in downtown Philadelphia, will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania, as well as The REFORM Alliance. Tickets to the event are currently available for purchase.

Like the rest of the event circuit, Made in America pulled the plug on the 2020 installment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history," Roc Nation previously said in a statement. "Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021."

Justin BieberLil BabyMegan Thee Stallion

Chat About 2021 Made In America Festival: Justin Bieber, Lil Baby & More

