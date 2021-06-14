Feedback

'Beyond Rare': Nevada Hauling Massive Amounts Of Water For Wildlife

By Ginny Reese

June 14, 2021

Forest fire in Antalya
Photo: Getty Images

Nevada wildlife biologists are lowering Bambi buckets filled with about 200 gallons of water for wild animals to drink, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

There is a six-man crew that is working to refill the water receptacles. Wildlife Game Biologist Pat Cummings explained, "That's about a six-minute turnaround."

Cummings said the wildlife is helping to prevent animal populations from declining.

Cummings said:

"We've had drought conditions before. We have had to haul water on an emergency basis, but not anywhere near approaching this magnitude, this scale of severity. I have been in Southern Nevada since the mid-70s. I remember 2001 and 2002 as being the worst, back-to-back dry years, even worse in 1996. But what we see now is even worse, even worse."

Southern Region game supervisor Joe Bennett said animals have adapted to the dry conditions, but they still need help. Bennett said:

"All animals, especially bighorn sheep, which have evolved to coexist with the desert environment, rely a lot on the vegetation for water."

During the drought, however, the sheep can't find any moisture in the vegetation sources.

So how do these water stations, known as guzzlers, work?

Guzzlers are a "manufactured device designed to collect and store rainwater (and snow) in large tanks."

That water is then made available to wildlife through pipes that deed from the tanks to wildlife through a trough-like drinking system. They're usually located at the base of the mountain.

Because of the drought, water levels are low at the guzzlers, so officials are hauling a whopping 3,000 gallons per day to refill them.

Chat About 'Beyond Rare': Nevada Hauling Massive Amounts Of Water For Wildlife

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.