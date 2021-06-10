Lake Mead And The Hoover Dam Are The Lowest They've Been In Decades

The "crippling" drought that is plaguing much of the western United States has caused water levels all across the area to lower.

Fox 5 KVVU-TV reported that Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam are at the lowest water levels that they have been at in decades. And, levels are predicted to sink even more on Thursday, hitting the lowest it's been since filling it during construction, said Bureau of Reclamation spokeswoman Patricia Aaron.

Aaron said:

"Lake Mead will most likely hit elevation 1,071.61 (feet) on Thursday, June 10. That will match the previous lowest elevation on record since the 1930s."

Every time the water level drops, the dam's electrical output is effected. According to the Western Area Power Administration, the Hoover Dam produces about 2,074 megawatts, which is enough electricity for about 8 million people.

Aaron explained, "Every foot of lake level decline means about 6 (megawatts) of lost capacity."

On Tuesday, the Dam's capacity was at about 1,576 megawatts, a 25 percent drop.

According to Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke, the drop in water will be "painful," but there are contingency plans in order.

Buschatzke said:

"While we may have less water coming to Arizona from the Colorado River in 2022, Arizona's water managers and suppliers have been taking measures to prepare and will continue to work to ensure the river remains stable for generations to come."

Photo: Getty Images