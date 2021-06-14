Brett Eldredge Announces 'Good Day Tour' With Morgan Evans: See The Dates

Brett Eldredge is hitting the road!

On early Monday morning (June 14), the country star announced he’ll be bringing his music to a city near you on his upcoming “Good Day Tour.”

Eldredge’s latest jaunt kicks off this fall with his first set of shows in Cleveland, Detroit, Orlando in September and will continue through Philadelphia, Denver, and Salt Lake City before closing its final U.S. stop in Verona, New York, in November. From there, Eldredge will travel abroad all throughout May 2022.

Joining the 35-year-old crooner on the jaunt as a special guest is Australian country singer-songwriter Morgan Evans, the husband of fellow country songbird Kelsea Ballerini. Per the tour banner, a to-be-announced supporting act will join the “Mean to Me” star for his concert dates overseas.

“It’s finally happening... Brett is excited to hit the road this fall with special guest @Morgan_Evans!” tweeted Eldredge. “Tickets for the Good Day Tour go on sale this Friday, June 18, and members of The Locals have first access to presale tickets starting tomorrow!”

The country artist released his fifth studio album, Sunday Drive, in July 2020 from Warner Records Nashville. Featuring the singles “Gabrielle” and “Good Day,” Sunday Drive peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums in the U.S.

(Click here for tickets and information.)

Brett Eldredge’s “Good Day Tour” 2021-22 Dates: