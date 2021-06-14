In an explosive Instagram post, Courtney Love made some serious accusations against Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor while opening up about her experiences with the #MeToo movement.

“Here’s a few receipts from some mega aggressions I’ve had to deal with, make myself small for, stop righteous lawsuits over, (‘we are not doormats’ my sponsor always quotes to me) due to male privilege in all its vile toxicity. When @sharonstone was asked if she had any #metoo’s, she just laughed. We only get 1 right?,” she began the since-deleted message. “I’ve had enough of this [Poo emoji] from these clowns leaning into my being scapegoated for breathing, for my husband’s death, for my ‘overt’ sexuality, because I’m an addict, etc, and a WOMAN, for over 27 years.”

Back in 2015, Love had said she and Grohl were on good terms after a long feud regarding Nirvana royalties; however, it sounds like the bad blood has returned.

“Three months before I left LA, I signed a document that effectively gives Dave [Grohl] (and Krist [Novoselic]) my descendants money in perpetuity. I was so broken. So scarred, so exhausted by him, I just f***ing signed it. But it’s a lie. So I’m unsigning it,” she divulged. “Because it’s nonsense. The chaos and fury over Kurt’s death being directed at me, deflected by Dave, while he enriched and continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt’s fortune and Kurt’s goodwill. 27! Years!!! I’ve had enough.”

She then turned her sights to the Nine Inch Nails frontman, accusing him of "systemic abuse of kids."

“As for Reznor, At least? HE’S talented but still a creep. I’ve never seen so much systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew, we all (the members of Hole) witnessed it. So while these two jack a**es are not my #metoo’s because I’m saving my 1 up (because we only get 1) they’re darn close,” she continued. "I really hope my example of standing up to them, putting a stop to them, will prevent any other women (or men) from this soul shattering level of personal and cultural abuse in future. Sexually, spiritually, financially.. #metoo #me3 #me88 etc etc ad nauseam. #blessed? Yeah to be breathing long enough to tell the tale. I’m cramming as much into every song as I can. Nam myoho renge kyo. ‘We are not doormats.”

After deleting the post, the Hole frontwoman issued an apology on Instagram story.

"I need to apologize for my recent post. It was insensitive and it was wrong," she wrote. "No matter how I feel, there are real people behind my words and I need to learn to be more responsible with my words. I am truly sorry for those I’ve hurt. I will do better."