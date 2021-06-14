Drake Offers Another Update On 'Certified Lover Boy' Album Release Date

After much delay, Drake's Certified Lover Boy is set to drop before the end of summer.

During the rap titan's appearance on the Ultimate Rap League's N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event, the chart-topper shared some insight on when the anticipated LP will see the light of day. Asked if he'd be able to attend the upcoming Reed Dollaz versus Murda Mook battle, which will take place before the end of the summer, Drizzy replied, "Oh, yeah, I'll be there. My album will be out by then."

Certified Lover Boy was originally set to drop in January, but was pushed back after Champagne Papi suffered an accident and had to have knee surgery. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he previously told fans. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."

As per his right-hand producer Noah "40" Shebib, the highly-anticipated project is ready to go. "He's always got it," the hitmaker said in an interview with Kevin Durant's podcast, The ETCs with Kevin Durant, in October 2020. "He had it eight months ago. He had it six months ago, three months ago, 10 months ago. He's always got it. Does that mean he's done? Sh*t, I don't know. He might make 10 songs next week. I don’t know, but he's got it."

However, it hasn't been an entire dry spell as the superstar dropped the three-song Scary Hours 2 EP in March. The brief set featured appearances from Lil Baby and Rick Ross. He also recently reunited with DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj and Migos for each of their respective projects.