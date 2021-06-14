Gwen Stefani Sparks Secret Blake Shelton Wedding Rumors After Debuting Ring

Word on the street is Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might just be a married couple.

As per images obtained by The Post, the country singer, 44, and the pop star, 51, were seen enjoying some fresh air in Santa Monica, California on Saturday (June 12) and the No Doubt frontman appears to be wearing a diamond wedding band next to her engagement ring. The pair, which had just returned from Oklahoma, where Shelton owns a ranch, was accompanied by her son, Apollo, 7, while attending a children’s sporting event, according to the celebrity gossip outlet. An insider close to the couple previously revealed that Shelton built a chapel on the ranch and they had intended to use it for their wedding ceremony, which was "most likely" set for this year. Click here to see the images!

To make things even more suspicious, just a day earlier, the singer had shared a photo of herself drinking wine and holding a present during her bridal shower. The image, which was shared via Instagram, included the caption, "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED."

Stefani and Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015, before getting engaged in October 2020 with a ring hidden in his pick-up truck.