Feedback

Here's Where Boston Ranks Among Best City For Hockey Fans

By Jason Hall

June 14, 2021

New York Islanders v Boston Bruins - Game One
Photo: Getty Images

Boston is the best city for hockey fans, according to a recent study.

WalletHub ranked Beantown No. 1 overall among its annual list of the best cities for hockey fans.

The list included 21 indicators including ticket prices, arena capacity and the hometown team's overall performance, considering both NHL and NCAA teams.

Boston topped Detroit, Pittsburgh and New York to claim the top spot with a total score of 60.91.

Here's the full list of best hockey cities for 2021:

  1. Boston, MA
  2. Detroit, MI
  3. Pittsburgh, PA
  4. New York, NY
  5. St. Louis, MO
  6. Denver, CO
  7. Newark, NJ
  8. Tampa, FL
  9. Chicago, IL
  10. Buffalo, NY
  11. Sunrise, FL
  12. Anaheim, CA
  13. Washington, DC
  14. Philadelphia, PA
  15. Dallas, TX
  16. Raleigh, NC
  17. Glendale, AZ
  18. St. Paul, MN
  19. San Jose, CA
  20. Columbus, OH
  21. Nashville, TN
  22. Las Vegas, NV
  23. Los Angeles, CA
  24. Grand Forks, ND
  25. Orono, ME
  26. Houghton, MI
  27. Lewiston, NY
  28. Ann Arbor, MI
  29. Hamilton, NY
  30. Hanover,NH
  31. Potsdam, NY
  32. West Point, NY
  33. East Lansing, MI
  34. Big Rapids, MI
  35. Colorado Springs, CO
  36. Bowling Green, OH
  37. Storrs, CT
  38. Ithaca, NY
  39. Durham, NH
  40. Madison, WI
  41. Sault Ste. Marie, MI
  42. State College, PA
  43. Providence, RI
  44. Canton, NY
  45. Bemidji, MN
  46. Fairfield, CT
  47. Schenectady, NY
  48. Amherst, MA
  49. Springfield, MA
  50. Erie, PA
  51. Minneapolis, MN
  52. New Haven, CT
  53. Marquette, MI
  54. Duluth, MN
  55. Cambridge, MA
  56. South Bend, IN
  57. Rochester, NY
  58. St. Cloud, MN
  59. Worcester, MA
  60. Waltham, MA
  61. Mankato, MN
  62. Lowell, MA
  63. Princeton, NJ
  64. Oxford, OH
  65. Omaha, NE
  66. Troy, NY
  67. Tempe, AZ
  68. North Andover, MA
  69. Kalamazoo, MI
  70. Fairbanks, AK
  71. Anchorage, AK
  72. Burlington, VT
  73. Huntsville, AL

Chat About Here's Where Boston Ranks Among Best City For Hockey Fans

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.