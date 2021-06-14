Here's Where Boston Ranks Among Best City For Hockey Fans

Boston is the best city for hockey fans, according to a recent study.

WalletHub ranked Beantown No. 1 overall among its annual list of the best cities for hockey fans.

The list included 21 indicators including ticket prices, arena capacity and the hometown team's overall performance, considering both NHL and NCAA teams.

Boston topped Detroit, Pittsburgh and New York to claim the top spot with a total score of 60.91.

Here's the full list of best hockey cities for 2021: