Here's Where North Carolina Ranks Among The Most Fun States In U.S.

Whether you enjoy a night out on the town, spending long days at amusement parks, or taking in a movie with friends, everyone enjoys to have fun. Depending on where you live, you may have more options than you would elsewhere in the country.

WalletHub recently released a study comparing how fun each state is to visit. With countless attractions, including several theme parks and casinos, it's no surprise that states like California, Florida and Nevada top the list. Some states in the Top 10, however, may come as a surprise.

With all that said, how fun is North Carolina?

According to the list, North Carolina comes in at No. 18 on the list. While the Tar Heel State ranks near the middle of the list in terms of nightlife, it has higher marks for entertainment and recreation compared to other states. With several amusement and water parks across the state, as well as the beautiful parks and beaches, it's no wonder why North Carolina is named among the most fun states.

Here are the Top 10 most fun states in the country:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Pennsylvania

To determine the list, WalletHub compared each state using two factors: entertainment & recreation and nightlife. These factors were then evaluated using 26 relevant metrics, including number of attractions, restaurants per capita, movie theaters per capita, shoreline mileage, beach quality, nightlife options per capita and music festivals per capita, among others.

