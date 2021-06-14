Feedback

Here's Where Pittsburgh Ranks Among Best City For Hockey Fans

By Jason Hall

June 14, 2021

Pittsburgh is the best cities for hockey fans, according to a recent study.

WalletHub ranked the Steel City No. 3 overall among its annual list of the best cities for hockey fans.

The list included 21 indicators including ticket prices, arena capacity and the hometown team's overall performance, considering both NHL and NCAA teams.

Pittsburgh trailed only Boston and Detroit with a score of 52.84.

Here's the full list of best hockey cities for 2021:

  1. Boston, MA
  2. Detroit, MI
  3. Pittsburgh, PA
  4. New York, NY
  5. St. Louis, MO
  6. Denver, CO
  7. Newark, NJ
  8. Tampa, FL
  9. Chicago, IL
  10. Buffalo, NY
  11. Sunrise, FL
  12. Anaheim, CA
  13. Washington, DC
  14. Philadelphia, PA
  15. Dallas, TX
  16. Raleigh, NC
  17. Glendale, AZ
  18. St. Paul, MN
  19. San Jose, CA
  20. Columbus, OH
  21. Nashville, TN
  22. Las Vegas, NV
  23. Los Angeles, CA
  24. Grand Forks, ND
  25. Orono, ME
  26. Houghton, MI
  27. Lewiston, NY
  28. Ann Arbor, MI
  29. Hamilton, NY
  30. Hanover,NH
  31. Potsdam, NY
  32. West Point, NY
  33. East Lansing, MI
  34. Big Rapids, MI
  35. Colorado Springs, CO
  36. Bowling Green, OH
  37. Storrs, CT
  38. Ithaca, NY
  39. Durham, NH
  40. Madison, WI
  41. Sault Ste. Marie, MI
  42. State College, PA
  43. Providence, RI
  44. Canton, NY
  45. Bemidji, MN
  46. Fairfield, CT
  47. Schenectady, NY
  48. Amherst, MA
  49. Springfield, MA
  50. Erie, PA
  51. Minneapolis, MN
  52. New Haven, CT
  53. Marquette, MI
  54. Duluth, MN
  55. Cambridge, MA
  56. South Bend, IN
  57. Rochester, NY
  58. St. Cloud, MN
  59. Worcester, MA
  60. Waltham, MA
  61. Mankato, MN
  62. Lowell, MA
  63. Princeton, NJ
  64. Oxford, OH
  65. Omaha, NE
  66. Troy, NY
  67. Tempe, AZ
  68. North Andover, MA
  69. Kalamazoo, MI
  70. Fairbanks, AK
  71. Anchorage, AK
  72. Burlington, VT
  73. Huntsville, AL

