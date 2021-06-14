Here's Where Pittsburgh Ranks Among Best City For Hockey Fans

Pittsburgh is the best cities for hockey fans, according to a recent study.

WalletHub ranked the Steel City No. 3 overall among its annual list of the best cities for hockey fans.

The list included 21 indicators including ticket prices, arena capacity and the hometown team's overall performance, considering both NHL and NCAA teams.

Pittsburgh trailed only Boston and Detroit with a score of 52.84.

Here's the full list of best hockey cities for 2021: