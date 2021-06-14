Jennifer Lopez's Mom Is 'Thrilled' She's Back Together With Ben Affleck

Their fans aren't the only ones excited to see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back together. According to a source close to the couple, who first dated from 2002 to 2004, Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, is quite pleased by their reunion.

“In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close," the source told People. "Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago. She is thrilled that they are back together now.”

Affleck's relationship with Rodriguez is, unsurprisingly, a relief to Lopez. “Jennifer is very close with her mom. It’s very important to her that the person she is with, gets along with her mom," the source continued.

Affleck and Rodrigues even spent some time together in Las Vegas recently without Lopez. Affleck is in town directing a new project. The pair were spotted gambling together, as well, when the camera wasn't rolling. "Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas," the insider explained. "They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel.”

Rodrigues isn't the only important woman in Affleck and Lopez's inner circle who approves of their romance. Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is also supportive of the couple. “J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” a source told Us Weekly. The two actresses have crossed paths many times over the years, as well, and already thought highly of each other. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”