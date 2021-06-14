Feedback

Kane Brown Gushes About Baby Kingsley: 'She's Getting A Personality On Her'

By Hayden Brooks

June 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown is enjoying every minute of fatherhood.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the country crooner, 27, spoke about life with his daughter, Kingsley Rose, 19, and just how fast she's growing up before his eyes. "She's getting a personality on her. She's about to be two so she's just running around the place," Brown said of his "best friend," whom he shares with his wife Katelyn Brown. While she is learning a few words, Kane is "waiting for [Kingsley] to talk." "She said 'wow' today or 'woah.' She says 'Dada,' perfectly," he told the outlet with a smile.

With Father's Day coming up, Brown admitted that he didn't have any plans set and stone, but he's looking forward to what his wife and daughter have in store for him.

Back in March, Brown was candid with PEOPLE about how Kingsley has impacted his quality of life. "Kingsley has completely changed our lives for the better. I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better," he admitted of what it’s like to have her around the house. "I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on," he continued. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."

Kane Brown

Kane Brown

