Kyrie Irving's Status For Game 5 Announced: Report

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving will miss the team's upcoming Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks due to an ankle injury.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Irving will be inactive for Game 5 due to a right ankle sprain experienced in a 107-96 loss at Milwaukee, which tied the series at 2-2, on Sunday (June 13.)

The All-Star guard appeared to grab his ankle after the fall and missed the remainder of the game.

Nets coach Steve Nash said x-rays on Irving's ankle were negative, but the team planned to further evaluate and treat the injury before making a decision on the guard's status for Game 5 prior to Charania's report.