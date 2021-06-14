Feedback

Louisville Football Makes Embarrassing Spelling Error On Recruit Weekend

By Anna Gallegos

June 14, 2021

Louisville v Miami
Photo: Getty Images

Someone in the University of Louisville athletics department forgot to use spell check when working on the welcome packages for football recruits.

Louisville held a weekend visit for its top recruits and even put the prospects up for the night at a local hotel.

The prospects were greeted with custom welcome signs in their rooms, which would have looked really cool if official wasn't misspelled.

At least one handout had "offical" misspelled in big blue letters.

An eagle-eyed Twitter user pointed out that official was also wrong on the lanyard included on the sign.

While social media had a good laugh at Louisville's expense, Cardinals fans were quick to point out gaffs made by other state universities, mainly Kentucky.

The most popular screw-ups included the 2010 "Kentcuky" basketball jersey and when Kentucky accidentally sent out 500,000 acceptance letters earlier this year. Oops.

Louisville football has a much larger problem than a silly little typo. The team lost its recruiting coordinator to Georgia during its recruitment weekend, according to Louisville Report.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.