Louisville Football Makes Embarrassing Spelling Error On Recruit Weekend

Someone in the University of Louisville athletics department forgot to use spell check when working on the welcome packages for football recruits.

Louisville held a weekend visit for its top recruits and even put the prospects up for the night at a local hotel.

The prospects were greeted with custom welcome signs in their rooms, which would have looked really cool if official wasn't misspelled.

At least one handout had "offical" misspelled in big blue letters.

An eagle-eyed Twitter user pointed out that official was also wrong on the lanyard included on the sign.