Mooby's From Kevin Smith Films Brings Pop-Up To Oklahoma City

By Anna Gallegos

June 14, 2021

Kevin Smith attends the grand opening of the Mooby's pop-up restaurant at Saint Lou's Assembly on October 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

The fictional fast food restaurant Mooby's is real and now in Oklahoma City.

Film fans will recognize Mooby's from Kevin Smith's cult movies Dogma, Clerks II, others in the Jay and Silent Bob universe. Smith turned the fake restaurant into a reality as part of a one-time pop-up in Los Angeles to help food industry workers, but it became so popular that it's now on a nationwide tour.

The Oklahoma City pop-up will be open from June 21 to 28 on the second floor of Up-Down on NW 16th Street.

Reservations are required for the pop-up, and tickets are currently on sale for $29 per person. Each ticket comes with a choice of one Moo Main like the Cow Tipper burger or Cock Smoker chicken sandwich, plus a Salt Lick Side featuring the Hater Totz or Onion Rings to Rule them All. There will also be Mooby's sodas and cocktails for those 21 and up.

Since Smith's a vegetarian, the menu has several meat-free options.

Tickets can be found on Tock.

